Auditor General to discuss criminal justice reform, release special report

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania’s Auditor General Eugene DePasquale says the state’s criminal justice system is in need of reform.

This morning Depasquale will hold a virtual press conference to discuss what he thinks the state needs to do. He says our criminal justice system needs to become more effective and less expensive.

“We need to build on the success of Pennsylvania’s recently enacted Clean Slate law and focus on other ways in which we can make our justice system more effective and fair,” DePasquale said. “Not only is it the right thing to do from a fiscal standpoint, it’s also the socially responsible way forward.”

Depasquale has said that Pennsylvania has the highest incarceration rate in the northern U.S. and it is costing taxpayers billions of dollars each year. DePasquale announced last year that he would develop a special report on the benefits to society and savings to taxpayers resulting from criminal justice reform.

“With the highest incarceration rate in the Northeastern U.S., Pennsylvania holds roughly 47,000 people in state prisons on any given day,” DePasquale said. “State prison costs rose by 50 percent from 2006 to 2015, from $1.6 billion to $2.4 billion.”

He says that too many people who commit misdemeanor crimes are being sent to prison and that that sentence should be reserved for more serious offenders who pose a threat to society. He adds that the money that would be saved by not sending those who commit non-violent crimes to prison, could be used for education and drug treatment programs to help keep people out of the system.

Tuesday’s press conference will be held virtually and can be viewed through Depasquale’s Facebook page at 10:45 this morning.