Auditor General to provide an update on real-time audit of Harrisburg School District

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Auditor General Eugene Depasquale will provide an update on his department’s real-time audit of the Harrisburg School District Monday morning.

The district is working to restore it’s financial stability after a scathing audit released two weeks ago.

That audit revealed the previous administration wasted millions of dollars. Monday at 11:00 a.m. Auditor General Depasquale will go into detail about a real-time audit to reverse the negative financial trend.

The real-time audit is expected to focus on how the district plans to implement recommendations such as expense documentation, which wasn’t required before. Also, monitoring payroll and leave time.

The State Department of Education submitted a revised 2019-2020 budget two weeks ago totaling more than $152 million, which still puts the district at a $2.6 million deficit for the school year.

So far the district’s new leadership says they created a business operations manual for employees and established a fraud reporting hotline and email.

Depasquale will provide the real-time audit update at the Foose Elementary School library. Stay with abc27 news for the latest.