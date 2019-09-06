Authorities seek public assistance finding Harrisburg woman

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for 52-year-old Chrystal Ellison, who was reported missing Wednesday from her home in Harrisburg.

Ellison reportedly left her residence on Berryhill Street Tuesday morning and has not returned home, according to police.

Police say Ellison is disabled and suffers from several health conditions and had recently moved to Harrisburg from New Jersey and is unfamiliar with the city.

Ellison was last seen wearing red/maroon pants, a long-sleeve checkered Tommy Hilfiger shirt, a blue headscarf, and black flip flops.

If seen, please call Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.