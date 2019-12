HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are investigating an SUV fire on the grounds of the Capitol Complex.

The fire happened near the entrance of a garage that runs under the Capitol at Fourth and Walnut streets around 9:45 a.m. Saturday.

Harrisburg Fire Chief Brian Enterline tweeted that a quick response by crews meant the flames did not damage the Capitol.

At least one person was taken to a hospital. Their current condition is not known.

The fire is still under investigation.