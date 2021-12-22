Available resources for Pennsylvanians impacted by mental health, substance use disorders

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Multiple departments in the Wolf administration came together to remind Pennsylvanians of available resources for individuals and families impacted by mental health and substance use disorders this holiday season.

“This is a joyous time of year, but it can also be a difficult time of year for many Pennsylvanians for many different reasons. During this holiday season, it is important to remind folks who are struggling with grief, anxiety, isolation or battling a substance use disorder that no one is ever alone; there are always resources available to help,” said Drug and Alcohol Program (DDAP) Secretary Jen Smith.

The DDAP was joined by the Department of Health, Department of Human Services, Pennsylvania Department of Aging, and the Governor’s Office of Advocacy and Reform to highlight the services available year-round, “but often increasingly needed during the holiday season.”

To view the Mental Health Resources Guide, which offers information related to mental health screenings, finding a mental health professional, and more, click here.