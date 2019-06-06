Aww moment: Daddy coaches shy daughter onstage at dance recital

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) -- We've all had those nervous moments in front of a crowd, but when the show had to go on at a dance recital in Harrisburg, one young participant surely found comfort in having her dad right behind her.

Kenton Alston had recorded his daughter's dance routine and coached her at home throughout the year, so when he saw his little girl become overwhelmed and upset before a sold-out audience at the Forum Auditorium, he went into the aisle to help console and encourage her, said Craig Petrou, a spokesman for Tap 'n Arts Dance Studio in Harrisburg.

Petrou said the dance studio's head of security saw what Kenton was trying to do and told him it was OK to go on stage to help his daughter.

In a video recorded by Bri Keys-Jackson, Kenton runs to his little girl to comfort and coach her through the routine.

"The entire audience applauded Kenton for the love and support that he had shown to help his daughter on stage and many were moved to tears," Petrou told ABC27 News. "It was a very magical memorable moment between a father and daughter that will last and they will cherish forever."

"The entire Tap 'n Arts Dance Studio would like to thank Kenton and his daughter for sharing this beautiful moment with us and everyone who attended our Saturday morning show," he added.