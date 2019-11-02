Backlog at Dauphin County’s Clerk of Courts affects appellant paperwork

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Dauphin County Clerk of Courts, Dale Klein (R), admits to backlogs at her office that have led to a delay in appellant paperwork reaching the Superior Court.

Klein said Friday that staff shortages, I.T. issues and new upgrades to her systems led to a backlog of cases starting at the end of March, but that they’ve now caught up.

Klein’s opponent next Tuesday, Brad Kopinski (D), said the delays illustrate a need for new leadership.

“This is one of the most basic duties of the clerk of courts – to be able to get files from folks who have been convicted and are awaiting an appeal, up to the next level of court,” Koplinski said.

Koplinski believes the delays could be keeping people in prison longer than necessary.

“This can have a disparate effect on folks as they’re waiting for the next step in the justice process justice delayed is justice denied,” Koplinski said.

Records show dozens of cases were weeks or even months overdue to the Superior Court, where appeals are heard.

Klein said her office is also in the middle of modernizing and digitizing documents, where papers are fed by hand into a scanner. That tedious process, she said, is in part what led to backups, which in turn affected cases appealed to the Superior Court.

“So essentially what we have to do is a multi-level process in order to process the paper and convert it to a digitized electronic document,” Klein said. “It does take time though, these things don’t occur overnight, software development takes months.”

President Judge Richard Lewis intervened in August, apologizing to the Superior Court in a letter for the delays, while one of many overdue notices from Judge Scott Evans read in part that Klein is “ordered to make full transmittal of the record on or before October 31.”

“It took an order from a judge demanding that these files be sent for her to finally move along and send them,” Koplinski said.

Klein said the loss of a vital employee — and the nine-month search to replace her — also contributed to the delays.

“There’s training involved and it takes about six to nine months to train each employee at our office for their main position,” Klein said.

“This is clearly an important part of the job, it’s not getting done,” Koplinski said.

Klein said ever since taking office, she has been committed to test-piloting new software when and where she can, all to increase efficiency.

“So that’s what I spend a lot of time doing is trying to find the best possible solutions and I think that’s what I’ve done over the last nine years,” Klein said.

Koplinski believes his leadership and training changes would prevent any future issues for the Clerk of Courts, while Klein believes this was just an unfortunate, temporary backlog, one that she believes she has now rectified.