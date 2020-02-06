‘Bad information’ nearly cost firefighter his life, Harrisburg chief says

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg firefighter became trapped in a burning home Thursday afternoon while trying to rescue people who weren’t there, and it nearly cost him his life, the fire chief said.

Fire Chief Brian Enterline said his crews heard two residents were still inside 502 Emerald Street and rushed to the third floor where the fire was burning.

“One of our personnel got trapped and called a mayday, so he was stuck on the third floor being enveloped by fire and had to come out the side window and down a ladder,” Enterline said.

The residents have been accounted for. The firefighter was not seriously injured.

Enterline said the fire was in the walls and enveloped the second and third floors around the firefighters. He said it was extremely hot and nearly unbearable inside the brick building.

“It’s very important that we get good information when we get on scene, and unfortunately today, we had some bad information and it nearly cost us a couple of firemen,” Enterline said.

The American Red Cross is assisting four adults who lived in 502 and 504 Emerald. A cat and a dog were rescued.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.