Bank robber fleeing M&T Bank on Jonestown Rd caught shortly after

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A bank robbery occurred Tuesday afternoon at the M&T Bank in the 4900 block of Jonestown Rd. The suspect handed the teller a note advising the bank was being robbed.
Shortly after fleeing with cash, the suspect, 57-year-old Shamont Sapp, was located and taken into custody by Susquehanna Township Police officers.
As a result, Sapp is charged with robbery, arraigned, and placed in Dauphin County Prison on $100,000 bail.
