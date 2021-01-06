Bank robber fleeing M&T Bank on Jonestown Rd caught shortly after

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A bank robbery occurred Tuesday afternoon at the M&T Bank in the 4900 block of Jonestown Rd. The suspect handed the teller a note advising the bank was being robbed.

Shortly after fleeing with cash, the suspect, 57-year-old Shamont Sapp, was located and taken into custody by Susquehanna Township Police officers.

As a result, Sapp is charged with robbery, arraigned, and placed in Dauphin County Prison on $100,000 bail.