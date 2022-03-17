HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A local Irish pub is excited to be back open at full capacity for Saint Patrick’s Day.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

It’s the first St. Patrick’s day since the Pandemic began where there are no restrictions. McGrath’s pub in Harrisburg opened its doors at 7 a.m. on Thursday morning with people ready to start celebrating

“It’s great to see people coming out and just in a good state of mind and ready to come out and have fun and to not be stressed about COVID. They don’t have to be stressed out about having to be locked at home as they’ve been for the last couple of years. You can see the relief on everyone’s faces. Everyone is out having a good time,” the Owner of McGrath’s Pub Adam Sturges said.

Sturges said he expects a big turnout on Saturday, March 19 for the city parade.