Barricades set up around Pa. Capitol in preparation of possible protests

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A near dozen City of Harrisburg maintenance workers have set up plastic orange barricades around the PA Capitol building this afternoon to prepare for potential protests.

The FBI warned the nation about potential riots and protest at all 50 state capitols leading up to the presidential inauguration.

There is also a visible increase in Capitol Police surveying the building, including multiple police vehicles and bomb-sniffing dogs.

Pennsylvania State Police has also promised an increase in security around the area.

The Capitol building is still shut down to visitors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.