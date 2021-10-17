‘Be a hero, not a bully’: 4th annual Anti-Bullying Superhero Day in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The 4th annual Anti-Bullying Superhero Day was held Saturday, Oct. 17, in Harrisburg. The event was organized by the group Capital Rebirth. The goal of the event was to spread a message of youth violence prevention, connect people with resources that can help, and provide lots of fun activities.

“Our motto is ‘Be a Hero, not a bully. Obviously, superheroes are super exciting everybody has their favorite superhero and we like to use that to engage our youth. ‘Be a hero, not a bully’ really gives them the courage to stand up for people who they know who are being bullied and even to speak up for,” Madeline Williams, Capital Rebirth, said.

State police officers and Progress Fire Department also attended the event. Organizers say they wanted to make sure they included everyday heroes at the event.