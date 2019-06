HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - The attorneys for McFarland, LP - owners of the McFarland Apartment Complex - announced this week that a $1 million payout has been approved to begin the clean-up process of a retaining wall that collapsed more than three years ago.

"Cleanup, engineering costs, anything that's going to be needed to help bring that collapse site - make it safe, and put Mr. Henry back in business," said attorney, Adam Klein. "It's gonna be a challenge for any engineer to come up with a plan that's gonna be able to get back there while not tearing down Mr. Henry's business to do it."