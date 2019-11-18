Bears spotted again in Lower Paxton

Live Now
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Traps did not catch a family of bears this weekend in Lower Paxton Township.

Last week, a bear attacked a German Shepherd near Blue Ridge Avenue. The dog survived after emergency surgery.

People spotted the mother bear Sunday evening. Game wardens came and used rubber bullets to scare her away.

A few miles away, a home surveillance camera also spotted a bear.

The game commission is asking anyone in the area with bird feeders to take them down and to remove any other food sources that could attract bears.

