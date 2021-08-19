Beer lovers, rejoice! PA Flavor brings beer and food samples to the Farm Show complex Sat.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — There aren’t many places where you can buy a ticket to drink beer and eat food, but you can do just that in Harrisburg on Saturday, August 21.

PA Flavor is back for its tenth show after being rescheduled from April 2020 due to COVID-19. The event will be held from 1-5 p.m. at the Expo Hall in the Farm Show Complex. There are three different ticket levels that are available to purchase.

News in your inbox: sign up for our daily news, weather, and breaking news newsletters

“PA Flavor was actually an idea started by the brewmaster and owner of Appalachian Brewing Company,” says Heidi Howard, Director of Events for the Pennsylvania Restaurant and Lodging Association. “The idea blossomed into bringing brewers and restaurants from around the state to Harrisburg to participate in the show.”

VIP tickets cost $75 and allow individuals to enter the show at 1 p.m. It will also provide opportunities to taste special beers that aren’t available at the general show. General Admission costs $44.50 if purchased in advance, and $50 at the show. General Admission permits ticket holders to enter the show at 2 p.m. There is also a special Designated Driver ticket, which is $25 and allows ticket holders to taste all the food and unlimited soft drinks and water. Everyone must be 21 years or older to enter the show, regardless of which ticket is bought.

“I’ve overheard from many people that they love the idea of a beer festival that includes food,” Howard said. “Most beer festivals make participants buy their food as well, so to combine the two provides for a great event.”

There will also be a COVID-19 vaccination clinic held outside by 15toknow. They will be giving out doses of the Pfizer vaccine for anyone who is interested.