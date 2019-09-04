Behind the Brush: Artists discuss Harrisburg murals

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Once worn-down walls scattered throughout the city are now works of wonder.

In 10 days, 15 artists will have completed 14 murals in the city as part of Harrisburg’s Second Mural Festival.

The minds behind the murals often hear the same questions.

“Did you do that,” said Jeremy Nichols, an artist from Portland.

“Are you afraid of heights,” said Arthur Haywood, an artist from Philadelphia.

“How do you go from a small scale artwork to a three-story wall,” said Meg Caruso, Sprocket Mural Works co-founder.

The artists use a variety of methods. Some scale an original drawing up by using a grid system, while others use a projector to trace artwork on a wall.

Caruso staunchly believes the “how” is far less important than the “who.”

“I think having local artists, as well as national artists, are really important. It’s really like curating a gallery of work to have different voices,” Caruso said.

Of these voices is Arthur Haywood, from Philadelphia — the mural capital of the nation. He arrived at the state’s capital determined to make an impact.

“A couple nights I’ve just been staying overnight with a flashlight to try and get more done,” Haywood said.

His piece is located on Forster Street, but his message isn’t one even bound to the Earth.

“A young woman who is posed as an astronaut looking up to the moon and stars. So, it’s pretty much a piece of aspiration and hope,” Haywood said.

Aspiration and hope are the core pillars of the festival, Caruso said it began after she noticed the countless gray, unused buildings in the city.

“Once you start doing that, then you start seeing blank walls as canvases everywhere. So, I think there’s a lot of opportunity everywhere to make this a city filled with art,” Caruso said.

Haywood and other nationally recognized artists think these murals are just the beginning. “It has a lot of potential. There’s already such a high quality and standard here already,” he said.

“This place has tons of potential for it,” Nichols said.

Potential prowess is great, but making a mark on the wall and people is their ultimate prize.

“I just want people to feel good,” Caruso said.