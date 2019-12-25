Bethesda Mission holds Christmas Eve dinner

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Bethesda Mission in Harrisburg held a Christmas Eve dinner tonight at its men’s shelter.

About 200 people were served by more than 50 volunteers. The food was provided and prepared by chefs from the Hilton Harrisburg. The meal featured ham, turkey, mashed potatoes, corn, and other vegetables.

Organizers say the meal was for its residents, as well as families who are less fortunate.

Christmas dinner will also be served tomorrow night at Bethesda Mission from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.