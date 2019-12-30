Bethesda Mission launches #iheartHBG campaign

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg area coffee shops and Bethesda Mission are spreading the love this winter by launching Bethesda Mission’s #iheartHBG campaign.
When patrons at the 18 participating coffee shops purchase a cup of coffee, they will receive a free #iheartHBG cup sleeve and are encouraged to post their pictures, love, and support for Harrisburg on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.
This is the campaign’s fourth year. While the central goal of the campaign is to rally community pride and boost small business participation, patrons also may leave a business card or donation in the designated jar. Business cards will be used to contact those who may be interested in volunteering for Bethesda Mission; donations will be used to support the Women’s Mission Renewal Project.
“During the cold weather months in the ‘Burg,’ many of us seek a warm drink in a cozy setting; local coffee shops offer this ambiance, now with an added invitation to support Harrisburg and Bethesda Mission,” said Scott Dunwoody, executive director of Bethesda Mission. “Thanks to these local businesses who have joined us in welcoming patrons who live, work, and visit the city to enjoy their drinks and food, while encouraging everyone to consider supporting the Mission. Every day, we’re providing men, women, and children with a warm refuge from life’s storms and offering opportunities for hurting people to find real hope.”
The campaign will continue through January, as long as sleeve supplies and enthusiasm lasts. More information can be found at bethesdamission.org.
The following coffee shops are participating in #iheartHBG:
- 3J’s Coffee Shop, 901 E Main St, Palmyra
- Brew Crumberland’s Best, 1903 Bridge Street, New Cumberland
- Brew Crumberland’s Best, 4902 Louise Drive, Mechanicsburg
- Capital Joe, 416 Forster Street, Harrisburg
- Capital Joe, 36 West Main Street, Mechanicsburg
- Cornerstone Coffeehouse, 2133 Market St, Camp Hill, PA
- Dalicia Bakery & Coffee Shop, 1419 N. 3rd Street, Harrisburg
- Elementary Coffee Co., 1233 N. 3rd Street, Broad Street Market, Harrisburg
- Game Table Cafe
- Little Amps, 1836 Green Street, Harrisburg
- Little Amps, 133 State Street, Harrisburg
- Little Amps, 320 Market Street, Strawberry Square, Harrisburg
- Mellow Minded Cafe, 5943 Linglestown Road, Harrisburg
- The Pennsylvania Bakery, 1713 Market St, Camp Hill, PA
- St. Thomas Roasters
- Tomato Pie Café Harrisburg
- Urban Churn
- Yellowbird Cafe, 1320 N. 3rd Street, Harrisburg