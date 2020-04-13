Bethesda Mission serves Easter dinner to go

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Every year the Bethesda Mission serves a hot Easter dinner to those in need, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they couldn’t let anyone inside. Dozens of people who regularly take advantage of the meals had to grab and go.

“Easter is the resurrection of Jesus Christ, so this is very important here for us at the Bethesda (Mission) and we’re trying to make a good meal, not only for the guys, but the people outside too,” said Alfonso Ciervo, food service director.

Instead of eating and praying together inside, food was prepared for curbside pickup.

Shelter guests served the meals and a long line of people waited to get their baked ziti and meatballs.

Joyce London took her aunt to get a bite.

“There’s a lot of people out here that’s needy and they need help. This might be the only meal for the day,” London said.

Executive Director Scott Dunwoody says Easter shoud be a joyous time, but for the being, they have to take steps to make sure everyone is safe.

Right now, the men’s shelter isn’t accepting any new guests.

“The guys inside, we try to be six feet apart the most we can,” Ciervo said.

Temperatures are checked daily and staff are wearing masks.

This meal, along with all the meals at the mission was provided by generous donations from the community.

Ciervo says it’s a blessing to help people, especially on easter.

“(It) can be a lot of challenge because the food is not coming like it used to, but God provides, we can get a hot meal and they’re very happy, very pleased,” Ciervo said.

Dinner is served every night at 4:30 p.m. Shelter guests have also been serving breakfast daily to those in need during this crisis.