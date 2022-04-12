SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The American Red Cross is continuing to help four dozen people victimized by an apartment building fire in Swatara Township on Sunday. While many are in a temporary shelter, they’re looking for permanent housing.

23 people are currently at the shelter set up at the Chambers Hill Fire Department, but all 48 are being helped by the Red Cross. One obstacle for many of them is a language barrier.

While the kids are on the playground, their parents have a lot on their minds, after a fire ripped through their apartment building Sunday morning.

“They were distressed and fearful about the fact they had to go through this rough time. Some of the family members were saying that if the fire would have occurred in nighttime there might be more casualties,” said Binay Luitel, president of the Bhutanese Community of Harrisburg.

He says 10 out of the 12 families affected are Bhutanese.

“Although we are from different geographic locations back from Nepal, once we started living in the same apartment complex, we get to know each other,” Luitel said, translating for Om Khadka, one of the displaced residents.

Many of the adults don’t speak a lot of English.

“We are working to find out how we are going to provide meals that are culturally appropriate, locate some clothing donations, things like that,” Luitel said.

He’s working with the Red Cross to help the families get basic necessities, but it’s not easy.

“So it has been a little bit challenging staying here with all the families because we have been put in under the same roof, an open space,” Khadka said. “Some kids are with special needs. We do not get enough sleep because of the kids.”

They’re making do with what they have, but the biggest focus is trying to find new homes.

“If we can move out and settle as soon as possible in any rental properties that would be a great help because once we have a rental property, we will be able to do our normal things and kids could have their normal schedule as well,” Khadka said.

Some people have already donated blankets and clothing, but they would still appreciate more donations, and even people willing to help out with laundry services.

If you’d like to help, you can message the Bhutanese Community in Harrisburg on Facebook or call Luitel at 717-557-5657.