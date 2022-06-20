HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Police continue to investigate an accident in the 1100 block of Market Street that involved a bicyclist and a motor vehicle.

According to the report, on Friday, June 17, a bicyclist crashed into a moving vehicle. Upon arrival at the scene, officers determined the vehicle was traveling west on Market Sreet when it attempted to make a U-turn. It was during this attempt that the bicyclist struck the driver’s side of the vehicle.

The bicyclist then fell under the vehicle and was removed by responding Harrisburg Fire Bureau members before being transported to a local hospital where they later died on Sunday, June 19.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900 and ask to speak to a member of the Traffic Safety Unit.