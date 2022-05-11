HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – President Joe Biden has signed a bill that will designate the United States courthouse on North 6th Street in Harrisburg as the “Sylvia H. Rambo United States Courthouse.”

The law honors Judge Sylvia Rambo, a Senior Judge for the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania who became the first woman to serve as Chief Judge of the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Previously, she served on the Court of Common Pleas of Cumberland County from 1976 to 1978. Judge Rambo received her B.A. from Dickinson College and her J.D. from the Dickinson School of Law.

The legislation was introduced by Pennsylvania Senators Bob Casey and Pat Toomey and passed the U.S. House on March 30, 2022.

The new courthouse is expected to open later this year.