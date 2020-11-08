Biden supporters celebrate; Trump supporters protest at state capitol

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — News of Joe Biden’s win brought thousands to the capitol in Harrisburg Saturday afternoon.

Some protested, while others celebrated, at times getting tense.

Biden supporters celebrated on the West side of the capitol while Trump supporters protested on the East side, refusing to accept the results with pending lawsuits and votes to be counted.

A scheduled “Count Every Vote” rally turned into a giant dance party with news of Biden’s election.

“We are celebrating the power of people. The people showed up at the polls in person and by mail and we brought victory to Pennsylvania,” said Thais Carrero, Pennsylvania director of CASA in Action.

While half the country may not like the results, “We are so happy that the winner of this election is talking about being the president of every American,” said Ross Hemmendinger who drove in from Williamsport.

Still, there was tension looming. At one point while we interviewed a Trump supporter, one of his friends smacked down a Biden sign and things got tense.

On the other side of the capitol at one point, a CAT bus tried getting through on Commonwealth Avenue but was blocked by a Trump bus on the other end. One man started screaming at the driver.

“Turn it around. Let’s go,” he repeatedly said.

Besides those two incidents, there was a largely peaceful crowd.

“We walked and we prayed around the building because we want to pray for peace,” said Brenda Grab, who drove from Montgomery County. “We want to pray for even the people who didn’t pray for Trump.”

“Are you ready to support our democracy and republic?” said state Rep. Frank Ryan.

Ryan declared “Ladies and gentlemen, this is not over.”

Trump supporters even from out of sate joined to protest the new president-elect.

“I think it’s important for people to know that the rules are being followed. There’s no fraud. There’s literally no evidence of fraud and that we won this. Joe Biden won this,” said Colleen Nguyen.