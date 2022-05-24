HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capital Region is one step closer to transforming mentorship in Midstate communities thanks to a donation of $1.1 million from philanthropist, and Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife, MacKenzie Scott.

“This generous gift will provide opportunities to collaborate and create partnerships so we can expand our services. It’s more than an investment it is bringing innovation and transformation to mentorship for the youth and families in our region. We can’t do this alone, we invite our community to join us and defend the potential of our young people today and for generations to come,” said Amy Rote, president and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capital Region.

Scott’s donation will help with the significant increase in child applications across the program’s five-county service area: Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, and Perry. The organization has more than 100 young people known as “Littles” waiting to be matched with their “Bigs.”

Scott’s donation is the largest from a single individual in the organization’s history.

Click here to learn more about Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capital Region.