Big payout approved for McFarland wall collapse clean-up

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The attorneys for McFarland, LP – owners of the McFarland Apartment Complex – announced this week that a $1 million payout has been approved to begin the clean-up process of a retaining wall that collapsed more than three years ago.

“Cleanup, engineering costs, anything that’s going to be needed to help bring that collapse site – make it safe, and put Mr. Henry back in business,” said attorney, Adam Klein. “It’s gonna be a challenge for any engineer to come up with a plan that’s gonna be able to get back there while not tearing down Mr. Henry’s business to do it.”

A retaining wall and part of a parking lot that sat on Mulberry Street collapsed May 5, 2016, sliding down a steep hill and into the back of Howard Tire and Auto below – the shop sits on Cameron Street.

Klein said it’s been a tedious process even getting to this point – McFarland LP is currently suing their own insurance company, Firstline.

“Now that the third party carrier has agreed to pay one million dollars, we also have an umbrella policy that will be triggered by that, that will provide extra funds,” he said. “There is a lot of insurance money out there, it’s just a question of getting to it.”

Klein is one of several attorneys representing parties involved in the case; his clients, McFarland, LP, have claimed ownership of the wall and are working to get the clean-up process underway.

They, along with other attorneys, will provide a list of engineers that could begin remediation on the site to Dauphin County senior judge, Lawrence Clark, by end of business Monday.

Any engineering plan will also need to address what happens to an 8-unit apartment building McFarland owns that sits above the tire shop; it was condemned right after the wall collapse in 2016 (this building, along with another one that is further back from the site make up the McFarland Complex – the one located further away is still occupied).

“Any engineering proposal will have to take a look at that eight unit apartment to see if it can be fixed, to see if it can be stabilized or whether it needs to come down,” said Klein.