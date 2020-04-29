Bill expected to pass, will allow the sale of mixed drinks to-go in Pa.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A bill making its way through the State House aims to help restaurants and bars survive.

While others are seeing expanded sales and profits, Pennsylvania restaurants and taverns have suffered lost markets and income. The bill would allow facilities to sell mixed drinks to-go.

“Sporadic e-commerce and limited curbside pickup of distilled spirits are measures that will help alleviate some of the problems caused by Governor Wolf’s decision to close all spirits stores in March, but it won’t solve them,” said David Wojnar, vice president of state government relations at the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States. “Allowing r-licensees to sell to-go cocktails will provide consumers additional convenience they want and deserve. This is a commonsense solution that will help small business owners struggling to cope with the impacts of COVID-19. We are grateful the House recognized the need to take additional steps to support the hospitality industry in Pennsylvania during this time.”

Right now, Pennsylvania does not allow this. The bill passed the House and now moves on to the Senate for a vote.