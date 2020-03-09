Bill looks to expand paid sick leave throughout Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — With fears of coronavirus spreading, state officials are urging workers to stay home if they feel sick — but that’s not so easy for those who don’t have access to paid sick leave.

Bills have been introduced in both the Pennsylvania House and Senate to increase access to paid sick leave throughout the state.

Rep. Maria Donatucci (D) introduced House Bill 169, which would require all Pennsylvania workers to be given the opportunity to earn paid sick leave.​

“When a Pennsylvanian gets sick, he or she should not have to choose between their health or their job,” Donatucci said. “But right now, that’s a reality for many of our family members, our friends, and our neighbors.”​

Connecticut became the first state to require paid sick leave and several other states and D.C. have since followed.​

House Bill 169 is currently in the House Labor and Industry Committee.​