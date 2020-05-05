Bill to reopen garden centers passes House

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A bill to open garden centers is now with the state Senate after passing in the House Monday.

The bill would give waivers to businesses to reopen and require them to increase their safety measures for employees and customers. That includes additional hazard pay and providing personal protective equipment such as masks and gloves.

“We are trying to navigate through an unprecedented time,” State Rep. Malagari said. “My first priority is the safety of my constituents. We believe that people can get back to shopping in our garden centers by following the state health department and the CDC’s guidelines. But it takes us all working together. This measure will start to get more of our people back to work and allow others to shop while maintaining safe distances and wearing masks. It also means providing protections for the employees we are asking to put at risk.”