Bipartisan effort underway to reopen Pennsylvania’s real estate industry

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Senator Scott Martin says Pennsylvania is the only state in the country that still has real estate shut down. There is a bipartisan effort to get the industry back up and running across the Commonwealth.

Martin’s legislation would require the Department of Community and Economic Development to issue a waiver to the business closure order for real estate sales and services.

Social distancing practices would still be in place, and agents would need to follow guidance from the CDC. There is also a mirroring bill in the house urging for the same changes.

Earlier this month, the Governor said a few real estate activities, like settlements, are allowed, but only for transactions that started before the pandemic.

A bill recently signed into law allows remote notarizations of documents, making it easier to complete real estate transactions.

Martin says the industry is a source of tax revenue, and he believes sheltering and someone’s ability to have a home is life-sustaining.

Both bills still have committee processes to go through.

Martin says the fastest route would be to skip those and for the Governor to make the change himself.

Governor Tom Wolf has repeatedly said the restrictions the state has put in place are to protect Pennsylvanians from the deadly coronavirus.