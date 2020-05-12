Bipartisan ‘Senior Protection Act’ introduced to safeguard thousands of at-risk Pa. seniors

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Responding COVID-19 deaths among Pennsylvanians living in nursing home facilities, personal care homes and assisted living residences, Speaker of the House Mike Turzai (R-Allegheny) and Reps. Harry Readshaw (D-Allegheny) and Bill Kortz (D-Allegheny) introduced legislation to help keep those at-risk safe.

“Protecting our most vulnerable citizens is the top job of government during the COVID pandemic, and thanks to the lack of state action, it has become an urgent situation,” Turzai said in a press release. “The Senior Protection Act, developed by medical experts, is a data-driven direct response to the COVID-19 crisis here. Senior adults, many with underlying health issues, deserve to live in facilities following the best medical practices, and their families deserve the peace of mind.”

To ensure consistency of programs, response, and study of clinical and public health outcomes, the legislation would establish a coordinated, collaborative public-private-partnership approach of regional health system collaboratives. Speaker Turzai says these health collaboratives would administer/manage personnel, protocols, testing, and expenditures to protect the seniors in these facilities.

According to the Pennsylvania Health Care Association, there are approximately 123,000 individuals living in 697 nursing facilities, 1,143 personal care homes and 58 assisted living residences throughout Pennsylvania. These facilities employ 143,000 people.

The Department of Health announced Monday, May 11 there are 11,801 resident cases of COVID-19 and 1,655 cases among employees, for a total of 13,456 at 540 distinct nursing and personal care facilities in 44 counties. They also reported Pennsylvania has had 3,731 deaths attributable to COVID-19. Of those 3,731 deaths, 2,552, or 68%, were citizens who lived in a nursing home or personal care home.

In the Speaker’s home county of Allegheny, 94 of the 123 deaths occurred among residents of those facilities. That means 76% of those who have died of COVID-19 in Allegheny County lived in a nursing home or personal care home.

The legislation will provide an appropriation of $500 million from Pennsylvania’s allotment of $3.9 billion in COVID-19 money from the federal government.

The Speaker’s decision is to use the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) to distribute the funds to academic health systems.

The money would be appropriated to the CFA for distribution to the health collaboratives. The CFA would divide the state into regions delineating all of the facilities within the parameters of a region.

After receiving proposals, the CFA would contract with health collaborative administrators to operate, manage and administer the program in each region to protect residents in these facilities from COVID-19.

“I was impressed to hear and understand the medical experts’ enthusiasm for the Senior Protection Act,” Readshaw said in a press release. “The theme of control and protect the state’s nursing home facilities, personal care homes and assisted living centers must be encouraged by everyone. We must protect the seniors in these facilities as we challenge the COVID-19 virus. Seniors need the assurance that they are in a healthy and safe environment.”