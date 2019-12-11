Bishop McDevitt student visits White House for roundtable event with President Trump

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – On Monday, Bishop McDevitt High School junior, Myles Slade-Bowers visited the White House in Washington, D.C. for the Educational Empowerment Roundtable with President Donald J. Trump.

Betsy DeVos, United States Secretary of Education, invited Slade-Bowers as the sole student to represent the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

On December 9, the 17-year-old student discussed school choice and the Pennsylvania Tax Credit Scholarship program. A report says it is because of the Pennsylvania Tax Credit Scholarship Program, Slade-Bowers has the opportunity to attend Bishop McDevitt High School.

Slade-Bowers shared with the President the importance of education freedom despite zip code, background, and race.

Slade-Bowers said at the roundtable, “School choice opens doors to students that otherwise would be slammed shut.” He shared, as an African-American male from a low-income neighborhood, it is more likely that he would drop out of school or be in jail than it is for him to stand in the White House and share his story as an example of the American Dream.

As a school choice advocate and beneficiary, Slade-Bowers interned this past summer at the Commonwealth Foundation to support expanding school choice to more communities and for more education, according to a news release.

Additionally, Slade-Bowers volunteers for the American Federation for Children Voices for Choice.

To watch the roundtable clip of Slade-Bowers’ discussion with President Trump click the link c-span.org.