Black Lives Matter protests continue in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Some people might be thinking, “Hey I thought protests slowed down,

my social media feed is getting back to normal — What’s happening?”

That’s the exact reason why protesters are out Wednesday night. They say it’s all about keeping that momentum, and much needed change.

The protest organizer says someone needs to be out on the Capitol steps every day demanding change that will protect people of color — specificially black people.

He says one of the most important ways this can be done is defunding the police — which is not the same as abolishing it — just simply diverting some of its funds to other areas like hiring social workers and education.

Another protester says as long as incidents like George Floyd’s death can happen, she cannot have peace.