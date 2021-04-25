Black Lives Matter rally ongoing in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Black Lives Matter rally is being held currently in Harrisburg.

Dozens of people are gathered at the police substation in Allison Hill. They started their rally on Market Street, and marched towards the station.

Organizers of the event say they’re standing together in solidarity with others protesting in Philadelphia, Chicago, and Minneapolis, calling for justice for Black lives and victims of police brutality.

“Justice is not just about getting some cops convicted. It’s also about creating a world where those people would not have died or been hurt at all,” said one of the organizers who didn’t want his name shared.

Organizers say they want to take 50 percent of funding from the Harrisburg Police budget and put the money toward public services including housing, healthcare, education, and restorative justice initiatives.