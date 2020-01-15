Bloomberg campaign hiring ahead of Pennsylvania primary

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Michael Bloomberg’s presidential campaign has begun hiring staff in Pennsylvania, a late primary state where his chief competitors for the Democratic Party’s nomination have some inroads.
Campaign officials said Wednesday that it has hired about 35 staffers in Pennsylvania and has a goal of hiring more than 90 staffers and opening a dozen campaign offices.
Pennsylvania is seen as particularly friendly territory to former Vice President Joe Biden.
The hiring is part of Bloomberg’s focus on premier general-election battleground states, while other candidates spar in early primary states.
Pennsylvania’s primary election is April 28. It has the fifth-most delegates in the Democratic primary.
