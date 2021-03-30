Blue, black flags line State Street in Harrisburg to recognize child abuse cases

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Thousands of little blue flags are now lining State Street in front of the Harrisburg Capitol building, all of which represent the youngest victims of horrible crimes.

4,865 flags were planted on Tuesday — one for each substantiated case of child abuse and neglect in Pennsylvania in 2019.

The 51 black flags are for each child who died from abuse and neglect.

The Pennsylvania Family Support Alliance put this flag display together to prompt an important discussion.

“Bring this to the forefront, many times child abuse is something that happens behind closed doors, we want to bring it out into the light, let people discuss it and seek solutions,” said Sean McCormack, of Pa. Family Support Alliance.

McCormack is a Midstate prosecutor who has seen his share of child abuse cases in the commonwealth.

National Child Abuse Prevention Month begins on Thursday, April 1.