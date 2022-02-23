HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police bodycam footage has helped add context to an incident that appeared to show Harrisburg Police kneeing someone while he was on the ground.

Harrisburg’s Police Commissioner has addressed the video and police provided but could not reveal bodycam footage of the incident to protect the identity of the man involved. After reviewing the footage, it revealed more details.

The big question people want to ask police is if the three knee strikes to the man’s side were necessary.

“I don’t feel the maximum amount of force during that deployment of force,” Captain Terry Wealand said. He also says several police officers approached the man who was holding a five-foot-long stick. They calmly asked if he was ok because he had blood on him which came from injuries from a car wreck earlier that morning.

“It was important to let people know the man was saying ‘shoot me’ and we didn’t do that,” Commissioner Tom Carter said.

Moments later, he took a broken bottle out of his pocket and made an aggressive move and police used a taser to take him down to the ground. “The subject decided to tuck his hands underneath his sweatshirt and towards his wait and that raised concerns because the bottle was unaccounted for at that point,” Wealand said.

While watching the body camera footage, I didn’t see police applying pressure to the upper part of his body. You can hear them asking the man several times to comply before the three knee strikes.

“I am to say, without a doubt, and I have the Mayor’s support and all of my Captain’s is that we support the actions of the officers,” Carter said.

“I don’t think there was a lot they could have done better,” Wealand said.

Mayor Wanda Williams watched the video several times with Commissioner Carter and his command staff. She tells abc27 she supports the actions of all of the police officers involved.