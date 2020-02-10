Boil water advisory affects 200 customers in Harrisburg after water main break

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A boil water advisory was issued for 200 customers in Harrisburg after a water main break.

Capital Region Water said it issued the boil water advisory because of loss of positive water pressure after a water main break Sunday.

It is impacting customers in the following areas:

North Street between Front and 7th Streets;

Third Street between Briggs and North Streets;

Green Street between Briggs and North Streets;

Front Street between North and State Streets.

The map below shows the affected areas.

The East Shore YMCA is affected by the boil water advisory. It closed early on Sunday and leaders said the facility will won’t have regular hours on Monday. Operation hours will also affect childcare services.