Boil water advisory lifted for nearly 200 in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Capital Region Water has lifted a boil water advisory issued Sunday for nearly 200 Harrisburg residents.

The advisory was issued after a water main break on North Street.

A subsequent boil water advisory was issued Thursday for a limited number of people on or near North Front Street between North and State streets due to a lack of water pressure during the ongoing repairs.

Capital Region Water said those customers will be notified directly.

Bottled water is still available to impacted customers. Those people should visit Capital Region Water’s customer service center at 100 Pine Drive or call 888-510-0606.

Capital Region Water said it will flush nearby hydrants now that repairs to the broken water main are complete. It said customers may experience cloudy or discolored water, which does not pose a health risk.

It said customers should allow their water to run for at least one minute to flush water from the system.