Boy injured in shooting on Forster St. in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are reporting a shooting that happened Sunday on the 1800 block of Forster Street in Harrisburg that left a young boy injured.

Police were called to the scene around 4:30 p.m., and upon arrival were told a dark-colored car had driven past the young victim and fired.

He was rushed to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Harrisburg Police at (717) 558-6900.

