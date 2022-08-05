HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Around 2:30 a.m. on Friday, the Lower Paxton Township Police Department was dispatched for a report of a child wandering in a hospital parking lot.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Police located the boy, who is autistic, at the UPMC Community Osteopathic hospital. The child was unable to provide his address, name, or parents’ information, police said.

Police later reported that the parents had been located. An officer told abc27 that Children and Youth Services are investigating the incident.