Police investigating homicide in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are investigating a homicide on 1200 block of South 13th Street. The incident is stated to have occurred Tuesday evening between 4:00 p.m. and 4:45 p.m., down the street from Foose Elementary.
At least one person is confirmed dead.
This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.
Top Stories:
- Pa. extends unemployment compensation benefits for 13 more weeks
- Is it safe to take your family to a public pool?
- Downtown York planning street closures for outdoor dining
- Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 618 new cases, 35 new deaths