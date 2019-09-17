Brewery, police create new beer to benefit department

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — At Iron Hill Brewery, making beer is a process.

“In general, grain to glass probably like three to four weeks, so it’s a long process, and the end result’s usually pretty amazing,” head brewer Cale Baker said.

Baker is debuting a new creation: 5-OhMG.

“Yeah, it’s pretty cheesy, but hey, it’s a good title. It works well,” Baker said.

It’s cheesy because Derry Township police officers came up with the name. The officers helped to brew the beer a few weeks ago.

“We go through a lot of beer here in Hershey, and I mean a lot, sometimes up to 15 barrels in a weekend,” Baker said.

Baker and the officers brewed 10 barrels of 5-OhMG.

“They were all super excited, just all the smiles on their faces when they were just, like, pouring grain into the mill. I haven’t seen anyone that happy to lift up a bag and throw some grain into a mill,” Baker said.

Baker taught the officers about brewing science and how the whole process works.

“We made a Kolsch, great lawnmower beer. It’s towards the end of summer here, so it’s a little transition, 5.8 percent, just a lot of pilsner, a little bit of Vienna malt and it’s hopped with hellar teller blanc,” Baker said.

A dollar from every pint and mug sold will support the Derry Township Police Department’s initiative to provide a tourniquet for every officer on the force.

“We’re going to be able to use these on ourselves and on other officers but also at other scenes,” police Chief Garth Warner said. “It may be a crash scene, it may be another type of scene where there is a traumatic injury to a citizen that we’ll be able to use these tourniquets to save somebody else’s life.”

Tuesday night only, 20% of all food sales will go toward the fundraiser as well as one dollar from every OMG BLT sold.

“It’s nice to have this partnership with some of our local businesses or local entities, that we’re able to get this funding for some extra stuff that is needed out on the street,” Warner said.