HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A nonprofit is helping those in need in Harrisburg. Bro 2 Go held a giveaway Thursday night outside Rowland Academy.

Each family received a box filled with various items like masks, coloring books, and toiletries. Plus some healthy food.

The group hoped to serve about a hundred families and want to do more of these giveaways on a bi-weekly basis.

The items were donated by community members and the Central Penn Food Bank