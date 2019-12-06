Bullet found on Harrisburg classroom floor

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A bullet was found on the floor in a Marshall Math Science Academy classroom. District officials say nothing else was found and there is no threat towards students or the public.

The Harrisburg School District said in a statement said:

The Harrisburg School District is dedicated to maintaining a strong partnership with families to ensure the highest quality learning environment for every child. Key to that partnership is open communication. For this reason, we want to make you aware of an incident that occurred in our school late in the afternoon of Friday, December 6, 2019. A teacher found a bullet on the floor of a classroom. No other contraband has been found. We are confident that there was no direct threat to students or staff. Appropriate actions were taken in this matter and local authorities were contacted. As always, the safety of all students and staff is our foremost concern. Please do not hesitate to contact us if you should have any questions. Thank you for your continued support of our school.