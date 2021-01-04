Businesses across the Mid-State returning to 50% indoor dining, ‘hopefully, it’ll get better’

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf’s order to ban indoor dining came to an end Monday morning.

Now, restaurant and bar owners are preparing for what they hope will be a good start to the new year.

Restaurant row in downtown Harrisburg and other popular locations have felt the financial strain of the shutdowns and restrictions. Now restaurants are back to 50% indoor capacity and one business owner says he and other owners have struggled since the Governor issued the no indoor dining order last month.

Some restaurants in the area closed for good last month. The owner of palumbos says he hopes Monday will be a start of a better year for bars and restaurants along in downtown Harrisburg and the entire region.

“We’ve been doing ok,” said business owner Salvatore Vaccaccarella. “We’re doing basic takeout, all the takeout, and people, they understand what’s going on. So we’re okay, hopefully, it’ll get better. That’s what we’re looking for.”

Health officials talked recently about the spike in cases after Thanksgiving. They are expecting another spike following Christmas and New Years so that may have an impact moving forward.