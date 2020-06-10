Bustling movement in the Pennsylvania legislature

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — There was noticeable activity in the Pennsylvania legislature on Tuesday after the state Senate passed a resolution looking to end Wolf’s shutdown and sources claiming that House Speaker Mike Turzai will resign tomorrow.

House Resolution 836 passed the Senate after being split along party lines. The resolution looks to end the emergency declaration and state shutdown for the coronavirus pandemic.

Republicans say this is what’s best for businesses, although Democrats disagree.

It remains unclear now that the House has passed it, and whether the resolution requires Governor Wolf’s approval or not. There is disagreement regarding what the constitution requires.

Tomorrow, Pennsylvania’s Speaker of the House is expected to give his farewell address. Sources say that Turzai will not return for any more sessions.

He announced back in January that he would forgo seeking re-election and shift his career into the private sector.