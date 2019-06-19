California man traveled to Harrisburg for sex with teen, police say

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A California man was arrested after he traveled to the Harrisburg area to have sexual contact with a 15-year-old girl, police said.

Terrence Leonard, 20, of San Diego, met the girl online and traveled to the area on Tuesday. He and the girl both admitted to having sexual contact and he was taken into custody at her home, Lower Paxton Township police said.

Leonard is charged with four felony counts including statutory sexual assault and unlawful contact with a minor. He was released after posting bail, according to court records.