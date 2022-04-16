HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — People of all ages got a chance to take part in an Easter extravaganza in Uptown Harrisburg on Saturday, April 16.

Several organizations including All You Can and Omega Psi Phi Fraternity teamed up with the Camp Curtin YMCA. The event provided children with Easter baskets and older people received supplies for basic needs along with other items, and hair cuts.

Families in need were also directed to emergency resources. Volunteers say it was time well spent.

“We provided the Easter eggs for the amazing Easter egg hunt. We are excited that we are pillars in the community. We are coming on our 100th year anniversary and we are proud to be a part of this great organization and event for Easter,” Domineak Commodore of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity said.

More than 400 children participated in the Camp Curtin Easter celebration.