Camp Curtin YMCA taking steps to make neighborhood safer

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Officials with the Camp Curtin YMCA announced they are launching an effort to help deter and prevent violent crime in Uptown Harrisburg.

Police continue to investigate shootings that took place recently in the neighborhood, including one that occurred in front of the Camp Curtin YMCA.

Nearly two dozen additional surveillance camera will be installed around the facade. Robert Martin II of Elite Security is helping with the installation.

Martin says that he is grateful for the business opportunity, but he also feels good that he will play a part in addressing violent crime concerns.

“The quality of the cameras will help capture the identities of those who are committing crimes,” said Martin, “It is one thing to have eyewitness testimony, but cameras can help police close a case, and just their presence can help deter violent activity.



The Camp Curtin YMCA will also have a police officer on duty to patrol the area and keep watch.

Officers are looking to interact with children, parents, and residents in the neighborhood, to help build trust and improve community relations.