Cancer survivor gives back to children’s hospital on his birthday

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Weston Newswanger just celebrated his fifth birthday, a monumental milestone considering he was diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma, which can often mimic leukemia, when he was 2 years old.

Instead of asking for presents for his birthday this year, he asked people to donate Play-Doh and toy dinosaurs for other kids at Penn State Children’s Hospital.

“To help the people in the hospital to cheer up,” Newswanger said. He was able to collect over 2,000 toys.

“I was surprised at first, but he has such a big heart. It doesn’t really surprise me that he wanted to do something like this, but for a child to give up all their birthday gifts and donate to the hospital is pretty amazing,” his mother Amy said

The hospital says the toys help both out-patients and in-patients, especially Play-Doh, which plays an important role throughout the children’s hospital.

“Play-Doh is used by the child life specialists. It helps with distraction, it helps with kids to relax and manipulate it, and it’s also one of those toys that not every kid is allowed to play with at home because it’s messy,” said Sarah Miller, a child life support associate at the hospital. “But here at the children’s hospital, it’s alright to be messy, so we go through a lot of Play-Doh, so this is a big, big help to us.”

Weston is now two years cancer-free.

